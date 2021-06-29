Noel Gallagher told Damon Albarn to “fuck off” after meeting at Champions League final

Noel Gallagher has revealed how he told Damon Albarn to “fuck off” after meeting him outside the Champions League final.

The former Oasis guitarist bumped into his former rival and recent collaborator outside Porto’s Estádio do Dragão, following his beloved Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last month.

Albarn, a well-known Chelsea fan, was also in attendance at the crunch match.

“When the final whistle went, [I] fucking took my pass off in disgust, fucking threw it on the stairs, walked out of the fucking ground in disgust,” Gallagher told The Matt Morgan Podcast.

“Have a guess who was the fucking first person I bumped into outside the ground? Fucking Damon Albarn going to his one fucking Chelsea match per decade. I was like, ‘Oh no, for fuck’s sake’.

“And he was like, ‘Don’t worry mate, you’ll win it one day!’ It’s like, ‘Why don’t you fuck off’.”

Gallagher also told Morgan he later found out his estranged brother Liam was also at the game – and accused him of being a jinx.

He said: “I didn’t even know he was there until I got back, somebody said, ‘Oh your kid was there.’ I was like, ‘Was he?’

“He never goes to a fucking match. I bet he’s been to two games in 10 years. And we fucking lost both of those no doubt.”

Albarn recently opened up on Chelsea’s Champions League victory to NME, saying: “There’s a lot of sport going on. Then again I mustn’t grumble, being a Chelsea fan!”

Gallagher’s Oasis and Albarn’s band Blur were famously involved in a chart battle during the ’90s, but the pair have since become friends.

They ditched their Britpop rivalry in 2017 to collaborate on ‘We Got The Power’, which appears on Gorillaz’s ‘Humanz’ and also features Savages singer Jehnny Beth.

“At one point, that track was Noel, me and [Blur‘s] Graham Coxon. It was the ultimate self-congratulatory Britpop moment. It was the victory lap, these geezers singing about all the power they had,” Damon previously told Rolling Stone.

Damon Albarn will release his new solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, The More Pure The Stream Flows’ on November 12 via Transgressive Records.