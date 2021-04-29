Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce Greatest Hits album with new track ‘We’re On Our Way Now’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release a new Greatest Hits album to celebrate a decade as a band.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will come out on June 11 via Sour Mash Records, and features two brand new songs. The first of these, ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, is streaming below now.

Of the milestone, Gallagher said: “10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!

“The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table,” he added. “It’s a saying isn’t it: ‘back the way we came’. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!”

Listen to ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, watch the trailer for the new album and see the tracklist for ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ below.

The compilation record is available to pre-order here, and comes in 2CD, Deluxe 3CD, Double Heavyweight LP formats, with a special edition also being sold for Record Store Day on June 12.

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

Earlier this week Noel teased the release of the new music while admitting he’s hitt a “purple patch” in his songwriting.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, he said: “I’ve been in the studio on a bit of a roll. Bit of a run, bit of a purple patch, some mega tunes, really fucking great.

“I’m doing the songs for a new album. I’ve been in the studio every day. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know where I’d be at now. If I wasn’t going in there every day. Actually, some fucking great stuff has come out of it.”

This comes after it recently emerged the former Oasis guitarist has recorded a new track with Shaun Ryder.

In a new interview with NME, Ryder’s Happy Mondays bandmate Bez revealed: “There’s a track that he and Noel Gallagher have done together that’s going to be big. It’s going to be Number One. It’s two Manchester legends singing together and it sounds amazing.”

Gallagher also previously revealed that one new song sounds “very much like The Cure“, and voiced his desire for The Stone Roses’ John Squire to play on his next record.

He shared the previously unreleased demo ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End‘ back in December, following on from his trilogy of EPs – ‘Black Star Dancing‘, ‘This Is The Place‘ and ‘Blue Moon Rising‘.