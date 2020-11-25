Noel Gallagher’s written a new song that “sounds very much like The Cure”

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’s written a new song that “sounds like The Cure“.

The former Oasis musician released his third High Flying Birds album, ‘Who Built The Moon’, back in 2017. He later told NME that he the music he’d been working on since sounded like “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Gallagher has now mentioned a new track called ‘Pretty Boy’ which he likened to the work of Robert Smith and co.

“The stuff I’ve been working on is fucking great, really great,” he told the newspaper (via Music-News.com).

“I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy’.”

He added: “I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done. One of them is just fucking ‘wow’ – I even amaze myself sometimes.”

Gallagher recently teamed up with CamelPhat on the duo’s song ‘Not Over Yet’, which features on their debut album ‘Dark Matter’. He’s also worked on a new track with Dizzee Rascal, the ‘E3 AF’ rapper revealed last month.

Meanwhile, Gallagher celebrated the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ second album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ with a new documentary called Return To Rockfield (released on October 1).

The guitarist also filmed a track-by-track breakdown of the record, in which he shared his memories of writing and recording each of the songs featured.