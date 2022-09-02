NOFX to break up in 2023: “It’s been an amazing run”

NOFX are set to break up at some point next year, frontman Fat Mike has revealed.

The Los Angeles punk-rock band, who formed back in 1983, released their 14th and most recent record ‘Single Album’ in February 2021.

This summer has seen the group headline their own Punk In Drublic festivals across Europe and North America, having also played both editions of Slam Dunk 2021 in Leeds and Hatfield last September.

Responding to a comment on one of his recent Instagram posts, Fat Mike wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…”

The revelation came after a follower had asked Mike – real name Michael Burkett – why the group “barely come to Canada” to play live shows. After fans picked up on the news, another user asked if NOFX would be performing in LA before breaking up.

Fat Mike replied: “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.” You can see the post in question below.

A source who is said to be “familiar with the situation” has since confirmed the upcoming break-up to SPIN. NOFX’s final year will also mark the group’s 40th anniversary.

Fat Mike and co’s current run of their travelling Punk In Drublic festivals is due to conclude in Asbury Park, New Jersey on October 2.

‘Single Album’ was originally set to be a double record, but the COVID pandemic changed NOFX’s plans.

“When you write a double album, you write differently,” Mike explained previously. ​”I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way.

“I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn’t accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title.”