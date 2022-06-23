Noh Salleh, Lunadira and more announced for Sungei Wang Music Fest in Kuala Lumpur this weekend

Malaysia’s Sungei Wang Music Fest has announced a packed line-up for its Kuala Lumpur event this weekend featuring Noh Salleh, Lunadira, Hullera and more.

Musical festivities will begin Friday (June 24) at the Sungei Wang Shopping Plaza in Kuala Lumpur with the ‘Straight Outta Carpark’ hip-hop-themed stage featuring rappers Dato’ Maw, Guccimith, Herbal Candy and more. The main music festival will run across the weekend on June 25 and 26.

Acts like Midnight Fusic will join Noh Salleh and Lunadira, experimental rockers Ramayan, post-hardcore band Transitions and Golden Mammoth among others at the main music festival, which will begin at 5pm daily.

Tickets for the Sungei Wang Music Fest are available now. The three-day pass goes for MYR106, while a one-day admission ticket is available for MYR74.20. All tickets include access to Sungei Wang Music Fest’s flea market, which begins today (June 23) and will run till the end of the festival on June 26.

This is the first music festival to be held at the landmark shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre, which famously hosted a showcase performance by the Backstreet Boys in 1996.

Noh Salleh’s band Hujan celebrated their 16th anniversary last year with four special themed concerts. The four themes signified different eras in the band’s history, from their 2008 EP ‘1, 2, 3, GO!’, to their 2010 single ‘Kotak Hati’ and a reference to their 2012 album ‘Sang Enemy’. The band’s latest release came in the form of the EP ‘Pelangi Dan Kau’ in 2020.

Lunadira wrapped up two live showcases for her collaborative 2020 EP ‘Tangerine’ with producer Reddi Rocket just last month. The singer last appeared on Malaysian rapper Dinho’s debut album ‘1999’, lending her vocals to the track ‘Honest’.

The full line-up for the Sungei Wang Music Fest is:

‘Straight Outta Carpark’ Hip-Hop Stage (June 24)

Laws

Gard Wuzgut

Dato’ Maw

Bubu Natassia

DJ Ziqq

S.A.C.

Kungfu Heidi

Rudeen

Guccimith

Zhe Kamil

Hullera

Pele L.

Fuego

AbubakarXLI

Herbal Candy

Abdul Majid

Music Festival (June 25 and 26)

Noh Salleh

Lunadira

Midnight Fusic

Ramayan

Satwo

Golden Mammoth

Gerhana Ska Cinta

Couple

The Times

Late Night Frequency

Joanna & Co.

Transitions

Ashley Lau

Lapsap

Twilight Actiongirl

Bumber B