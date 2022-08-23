Noh Salleh receives backlash for holding a cigarette during his KLFW walk

Malaysian singer-songwriter Noh Salleh has received backlash on social media for carrying an unlit cigarette during his walk at the recent Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

In the video that went viral online, the Hujan frontman was seen walking for streetwear brand Super Sunday – which he formed a collaboration with for his own brand Hikari Riders – with a cigarette in hand.

Social media users quickly reacted to the artist’s stunt, calling him a “rempit” and blaming his divorce with fashion designer Mizz Nina for his actions, among a slew of other comments, per Juice Online.

While Salleh has been the recipient of hate, other models under Super Sunday were also reportedly holding cigarettes during their walk on the runway as well.

Prior to his appearance at the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, the singer joined the Malaysia’s Independent Festival Atas Angin lineup last August 6. He performed alongside other local acts like No Good, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Bittersweet’s Herri Hamid.

Meanwhile, he will be staging the joint concert 3 Generasi with rock icons XPDC and Spider to celebrate three decades of local music. Happening on August 27 at the Zepp KL concert hall, the showcase is expected to be a “once-in-a-lifetime experience which is relaxed and informal,” according to YOLO Asia founder Ib Harun.