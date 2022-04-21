Northern Music Festival in Penang announces phase one lineup: One Buck Short, Massacre Conspiracy, No Good and more

Malaysia’s Northern Music Festival has announced the first phase of its 2022 edition, led by pop-punkers One Buck Short, metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and punk trio No Good.

The festival will be held July 2 at Autocity Jeru in Penang and will see the aforementioned bands taking the stage alongside Jemson, Patriots, Maruxa Lynd and The Reckless Escapades and more. Thai shoegaze band Death of Heather and Singaporean band Madman will also play the festival. The poster indicates that there are more acts that have yet to be announced.

Early bird tickets are on sale now here at MYR100 per ticket. Sales will end on May 8 or when they’re snapped up by 300 buyers, whichever comes first. Tickets will then be available at MYR140 online and at MYR160 at the door.

Advertisement

Announcing lineups for #nmf2022Early bird passes on sale now at www.nmf.asia Posted by Northern Music Festival on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Northern Music Festival has also announced a range of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which entitle their owners to free entry at all future Northern Music Festival events. The release date and prices for these NFTs has yet to be confirmed.

Northern Music Festival, brainchild of former Hello! Is This The Band guitarist Fahmy Farro, has been held sporadically over the past decade. The first edition was held in 2012 and featured post-hardcore veterans Love Me Butch alongside Thailand’s TUAN and Submarine, pop-punk band Dichi Michi and hardcore act The Padangs.

Held in 2016, the second edition of the fetival was a bigger, two-day affair with the likes of OAG, Seven Collar T-Shirt, Couple and Oh Chentaku.

One Buck Short were first formed in 2001 by Hafiz Ellahi and Rahul Kukreja and released two highly successful studio albums in 2008’s ‘Halal & Loving It’ and 2012’s ‘Kampong Glam’. Their last single was 2012’s ‘Ditiup Kata Rindu’.

Advertisement

Massacre Conspiracy is one of Malaysia’s leading heavy music acts, playing renowned local festival Rock The World in 2010 just two years after their formation. The band has released three EPs and a studio album, and last released the single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ in December 2020.

Punk trio No Good released their debut album ‘Punk Gong’ in 2021, earning themselves the third spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

The Northern Music Festival 2022 lineup so far is:

One Buck Short

No Good

Massacre Conspiracy

Jemson

Patriots

Maruxa Lynd & The Reckless Escapades

Airinna Namara

Rudeen

Death of Heather

Madman

Pasca Sini

Sleepside

Empty Page

Echoless

Advent

Heavside

Night Skies & Visions

Des Panik!