Norwegian bedroom pop artist Jakob announces Singapore concert

Norwegian bedroom pop singer-songwriter Jakob will return to Singapore for a concert this month.

The concert – slated to take place on May 26 – was announced by concert promoter Symmetry Entertainment via social media on Wednesday (May 11). The show will be held at SCAPE’s Ground Theatre, with support from Singaporean band Krunkle.

Tickets to the show are now on sale at S$78. Passes at the door will cost $88. Tickets can be purchased here.

The May concert will mark Jakob’s second concert in Singapore. In 2019, Jakob – formerly known as Jakob Ogawa – performed a sold-out show at the now-defunct SLED Productions x Decline studio.

The Singapore gig will also be Jakob’s second show in the region this year, following his upcoming performance at Java Jazz festival in Jakarta, Indonesia later this month.

Jakob most recently released his three-track sophomore EP, ‘April’, in 2019. He made his debut in 2016 with the single, ‘You’ll Be On My Mind’. The following year, he teamed up with Clairo to release the duet ‘You Might Be Sleeping’, which featured on his 2017 debut EP, ‘Bedroom Tapes’.

Jakob’s concert in Singapore is the latest show to be announced for the city-state since the easing of pandemic restrictions on live music and mass events in the country. Other concerts and large-scale music events taking place in Singapore this year include A-Lin at the Indoor Stadium in May, Sigur Rós in August, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October, Boy Pablo in November and Mayday and Jay Chou at the National Stadium in December.