Nothing But Thieves announce ‘Moral Panic II’ EP and share new song ‘Miracle, Baby’

Nothing But Thieves have announced a new EP, ‘Moral Panic II’ – listen to the band’s new song ‘Miracle, Baby’ below.

The five-track project, which is due out on July 23, serves as a companion release to the Southend band’s third album, ‘Moral Panic’, which was released last year via RCA/Sony.

“‘Moral Panic II’ was something we decided to do only after Part I was all mixed, mastered and the records pressed,” the band said in a statement. “It didn’t feel like we were done with the ‘Moral Panic’ theme – I think partly because we hadn’t been able to tour the project yet, it didn’t feel right to move on. But we also had the luxury of time to assess the album and explore some avenues we felt the album may have missed.”

They continued: “In that way, it was important that ‘Moral Panic II’ comprised of completely fresh, newly written songs rather than songs that just didn’t wind up making the album, like how a traditional deluxe version would function.

“There’s a familiarity, but we also really honed in on a new side of the band. ‘Part II’ really rounds ‘Part I’ out – the two parts should be enjoyed as one project.”

To accompany the news, the band have also shared a new track called ‘Miracle, Baby’, which you can listen to below.

See the ‘Moral Panic II’ tracklist below:

01. ‘Futureproof’

02. ‘If I Were You’

03. ‘Miracle, Baby’

04. ‘Ce n’est Rien’

05. ‘Your Blood’

Nothing But Thieves will head across the UK and Ireland on an arena tour later this year. You can see the list of the dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

30 – Dublin, Olympia

OCTOBER 2021

2 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

8 – London, O2 Arena

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

15 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

16 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Last year, Nothing But Thieves re-addressed accusations of sexual assault levelled at the band.

The Essex musicians had previously responded to allegations made in 2017, which they “100% denied” at the time. A new statement was shared earlier this year to readdress what they claim are “entirely false” accusations.