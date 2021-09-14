Nova Twins among artists launching Fender’s new Player Plus Series

Fender have today (September 14) revealed their new Player Plus Series, with help from artists including Nova Twins and Blu De Tiger.

The new series features brand new versions of seven of Fender’s most iconic guitars and basses and have been created to “match the unique characteristics of today’s players and creators.”

“Artists will always be at the heart of what drives us to create and innovate,” Fender CMO Evan Jones said in a statement about the new range. “For us, this means listening closely to their needs, studying the evolving music landscape and delivering tools that will help them move and inspire fans.

“Inspired by the continued emergence of new artists who are taking guitar into new spaces and putting their own stamp on musical traditions of the past, the Player Plus series is built for artists who want to transmit a bold aesthetic and are unapologetic in their approach to their craft. Our hope is that working artists & emerging players will be attracted to the undeniable style, feel, energy and of course Fender tone that has and will continue to inspire generations of creators.”

See the full list of models in the Fender Player Plus Series below. They will come in colours nodding to the brand’s heritage, including Belair Blue, Silver Smoke, Tequila Sunrise, Aged Olympic Pearl, Aged Candy Apple Red, Cosmic Jade and Opal Spark.

● Player Plus Stratocaster® guitar (£939)

● Player Plus Stratocaster® HSS guitar (£979)

● Player Plus Telecaster® guitar (£939)

● Player Plus Nashville Telecaster® guitar (£979)

● Player Plus Active Precision Bass® guitar (£1,069)

● Player Plus Active Jazz Bass® guitar (£1,069)

● Player Plus Active Jazz Bass® V guitar (£1,159)

“We designed the Player Plus series to match the unique characteristics of today’s players and creators,” Justin Norvell of EVP Fender Products added. “When we first launched the Player Series in 2018, we set a new standard for what an entry-point Fender could be. Now, the Player Plus series offers a next level playing experience to help a new generation share their passion and distinct perspective.

“The newly voiced Noiseless pickups and rolled edges of the neck deliver the power and precision modern artists’ demand. With the Electric new gradient burst finishes, we’ve delivered a visually-striking line of performance instruments that exemplify Fender’s ethos: honouring our past while looking to the future.”

In a new NME Big Read cover feature following their sets at Reading & Leeds festivals last month, Nova Twins discussed how rock and punk “deserves” to be at the forefront of the UK music scene, and that it’s “having its moment” again.

“It just goes to show how much rock and punk music has come to the forefront again,” they said of the line-up at the festivals. “It deserves to be there – rock is where so many festivals started. It’s nice to see it so strong and having its moment again.”