Nova Twins say new album ‘Supernova’ is “a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner”

Nova Twins have told NME about what to expect from their new album ‘Supernova’, describing it as “a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner”.

The pair performed with Bring Me The Horizon and presented BERWYN with the Best New Act From The UK Supported by the Music Venue Trust award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in London last night (March 2). They were also nominated for Best Band In The World.

Ahead of the ceremony, the duo talked to NME on the red carpet at the O2 Academy Brixton and looked ahead to the release of their second album, which is due out on June 17.

Asked how the album pushes their sound forward, guitarist and vocalist Amy Love said it does so “in a lot of emotional, moody ways”.

“It’s dark, but it’s also quite sinister. But also fun,” she added. “It’s a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner. We’re really excited.”

Held at the O2 Academy Brixton, the BandLab NME Awards was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The evening kicked off with a performance from Sam Fender and was followed by Griff and Sigrid’s joint performance of their NME Award-winning collaboration ‘Head On Fire’.

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith of The Cure also performed their song ‘How Not To Drown’, while Rina Sawayama also took to the stage. The night was closed with a six-song set by Bring Me The Horizon that featured an appearance from Nova Twins themselves.

