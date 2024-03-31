Now Azealia Banks and KT Tunstall are best friends on social media after ‘Cowboy Carter’ claims

Azealia Banks and KT Tunstall have struck up an unlikely friendship in the aftermath of comments made by the former about Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Banks has been openly critical about Queen Bey’s new country-influenced musical direction, describing it as “white women cosplay” and stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

In her latest outburst after hearing the album, Banks complained about the absence of Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves, before claiming that she “personally would have jumped out of my seat for a KT Tunstall appearance” on the record.

Responding to the comment by sharing NME‘s article, Tunstall has since replied on social media, jokingly writing: “To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch.”

To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch https://t.co/RtqSkiJVxX — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) March 29, 2024

The back-and-forth has continued, with Banks quoting Tunstall’s response and replying on Instagram: “’Suddenly I See’ is one of my favorite songs @kttunstall! I’m still banging that jawn!!”

“You know how to craft such joyful, traveling and effervescent melodies. And your lyricism is so vicersral [sic]..magical melodies that and big black horse and cherry tree!”

Tunstall herself replied to Banks’ comment, saying: “Deepest thanks xxx In these strange times, I’m grateful I sat in my shitty basement in London and wrote these songs all on my own with no dilution – honest and raw, no agenda. More of that (and Joy please!) from all of us. Love to you.”

‘Cowboy Carter’ was released on Friday (March 29) and serves as Beyoncé’s eighth studio album as well as the second in an expected trilogy that began with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’.

Banks also appeared to respond to the new version of ‘Jolene’ on the album, which many have speculated features Beyoncé making reference to Jay-Z cheating on her.

“Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on J in 2024?,” Banks wrote. “She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he’s even remotely attractive …. LOL”.

But she did go on to find room to praise aspects of ‘Cowboy Carter’, including the “great work” by the “band/producers/engineers”, suggesting the record “might be her most sonically cool attempt at being arty”.

With ‘Cowboy Carter’ now released, fans have been reacting to the new cover of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ and Beyoncé’s re-interpretation of Parton’s ‘Jolene’.