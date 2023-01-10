Now Playing Festival announces lineup featuring Pamungkas, Tiara Andini and more

Indonesia’s Now Playing Festival has announced the first wave lineup for its six-day event this March, featuring the likes of Pamungkas, Tiara Andini, Sal Priadi and more.

The mammoth festival, which takes place across two weekends on March 3, 4 and 5 and March 10, 11 and 12 at an undisclosed venue in Bandung, is still set to announce more bands for a packed lineup that boasts sets from the aforementioned artists. The plethora of artists announced for the two-weekend festival also includes acts such as Fiersa Besari, HIVI!, Juicy Lucy, Kunto Aji, The Changcuters and Feel Koplo.

Ticketing details for the festival have yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Last year’s Bandung edition of the Now Playing Festival was held in June and featured performances from Dewa 19, Danilla Riyadi, The Panturas, Gangga, Kunto Aji and more over its two-day event. The festival then held a showcase dubbed the Road to Now Playing Festival in Bali leading up to the announcement of 2023 festival in November last year, which featured performances by Weezer, Fourtwnty, Noah, The Adams, The Hydrant, and DJ Candyflip.

The 2022 edition of the festival was the first to be held since the 2019 edition was held in Bandung, and featured the likes of NOAH, Raisa, Tulus and more.

The lineup for Now Playing Festival 2023 so far is:

March 3

Club Dangdut Racun

Okaay

Onadio Leonardo

Maliq & D’Essentials featuring Satrio and Ifa Fachir

Soegi Bornean

The Adams

Vierratale

Ziva Magnolya

March 4

Base Jam featuring Adnil Faisal

Kahitna

Kangen Band

KLA Project

Nadin Amizah

The Dance Company

Yura Yunita

3 Pemuda Berbahaya

March 5

Fiersa Besari

Mantra Vutura

Pemuda Harapan Bangsa

Pentas Sihir (Lomba Sihir & Hindia)

Rizky Febian

Sal Priadi

Setia Band

Tiara Andini

March 10

Java Jive

Kuburan

LaLuna

Orkes PSK

/rif

The Brownsu

The Changcuters

Utopia

March 11

David Bayu

Eva Celia

Feel Koplo

For Revenge

Juicy Lucy

Pamungkas

Project Pop

Tiket

March 12

Fourtwnty

Good Morning Everyone

HIVI!

Kunto Aji

Melly Goeslaw

Potret

Prince Husein

Sky Sucahyo