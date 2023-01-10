Now Playing Festival announces lineup featuring Pamungkas, Tiara Andini and more

Indonesia’s Now Playing Festival has announced the first wave lineup for its six-day event this March, featuring the likes of Pamungkas, Tiara Andini, Sal Priadi and more.
The mammoth festival, which takes place across two weekends on March 3, 4 and 5 and March 10, 11 and 12 at an undisclosed venue in Bandung, is still set to announce more bands for a packed lineup that boasts sets from the aforementioned artists. The plethora of artists announced for the two-weekend festival also includes acts such as Fiersa Besari, HIVI!, Juicy Lucy, Kunto Aji, The Changcuters and Feel Koplo.
Ticketing details for the festival have yet to be announced at the time of writing.
Last year’s Bandung edition of the Now Playing Festival was held in June and featured performances from Dewa 19, Danilla Riyadi, The Panturas, Gangga, Kunto Aji and more over its two-day event. The festival then held a showcase dubbed the Road to Now Playing Festival in Bali leading up to the announcement of 2023 festival in November last year, which featured performances by Weezer, Fourtwnty, Noah, The Adams, The Hydrant, and DJ Candyflip.
The 2022 edition of the festival was the first to be held since the 2019 edition was held in Bandung, and featured the likes of NOAH, Raisa, Tulus and more.
The lineup for Now Playing Festival 2023 so far is:
March 3
Club Dangdut Racun
Okaay
Onadio Leonardo
Maliq & D’Essentials featuring Satrio and Ifa Fachir
Soegi Bornean
The Adams
Vierratale
Ziva Magnolya
March 4
Base Jam featuring Adnil Faisal
Kahitna
Kangen Band
KLA Project
Nadin Amizah
The Dance Company
Yura Yunita
3 Pemuda Berbahaya
March 5
Fiersa Besari
Mantra Vutura
Pemuda Harapan Bangsa
Pentas Sihir (Lomba Sihir & Hindia)
Rizky Febian
Sal Priadi
Setia Band
Tiara Andini
March 10
Java Jive
Kuburan
LaLuna
Orkes PSK
/rif
The Brownsu
The Changcuters
Utopia
March 11
David Bayu
Eva Celia
Feel Koplo
For Revenge
Juicy Lucy
Pamungkas
Project Pop
Tiket
March 12
Fourtwnty
Good Morning Everyone
HIVI!
Kunto Aji
Melly Goeslaw
Potret
Prince Husein
Sky Sucahyo