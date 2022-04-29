HYBE to launch new BTS-themed work out programme

HYBE, the label behind BTS, is set to launch ‘Now: Work Out With BTS’, a 5-day exercise programme featuring the K-pop boyband.

Today (April 29), HYBE Edu announced on Twitter that it will be launching a new exercise programme titled ‘Now: Work Out With BTS’, where the boyband are expected to share their personal work-out regimes with fans and viewers.

“BTS is always serious about working out. Let’s get energised just like them and start working out!” read the tweet. “We created a program made up of easy-to-follow moves. Are you ready, both body and mind? Now, it’s time to work out with BTS.”

Advertisement

Alongside the announcement was a teaser image with shots of all seven BTS members in the middle of a working out, presumably stills from the programme’s instructional videos. ‘Now: Work Out With BTS’ is due out on May 2 at 5pm KST.

BTS is always serious about working out.

Let's get energized just like them and start working out!

We created a program made up of easy-to-follow moves.

Are you ready, both body and mind?

Now, it's time to WORK OUT with BTS! 2022. 05. 02. 5 PM (KST)

COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/q7S1Gk2VBw — HYBE EDU (@HYBE_EDU) April 29, 2022

HYBE Edu is a subsidiary unit of the entertainment company that specialises in creating and distributing educational content while facilitating an effective way to allow fans the opportunity to learn about the languages and cultures of the artists they love.

Some projects HYBE Edu has put out so far include ongoing series of cooking and fashion tutorials from BTS titled The BTS Recipe In Korean and The BTS Fashion In Korean respectively on its YouTube channel, a BLACKPINK-themed Korean-language learning material titled ‘BLACKPINK In Your Korean’ and more.

‘BLACKPINK In Your Korean’ is also the latest in the brand’s ‘Learn! Korean’ series after the BTS-themed Learn! Korean with Tinytan and Learn! Korean with BTS packets released last year.

Advertisement

Available in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian, it hopes to familiarise fans with the Korean language through words and phrases that the K-pop quartet frequently use, and includes textbooks, stickers, quizzes and animated videos that will teach learners correct pronunciation.