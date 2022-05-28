NRA Convention Concert reportedly cancelled after all performers drop out

A concert that was supposed to take place at this weekend’s National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston, Texas has reportedly been cancelled after its entire line-up of performers pulled out following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

The concert at George R. Brown Convention Center was supposed to host the likes of Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin and many others. However, all the performers have now dropped out.

McLean announced on Wednesday (May 25) that he was pulling out of his appearance. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” he said in a statement.

He was then followed by Greenwood, Gatlin, Danielle Peck and Larry Stewart of the country band Restless Heart, who all announced they would not be appearing at the convention, which started on Friday (May 27) and runs until Sunday (May 29).

The only artist that was still reported as performing was singer Jacob Bryant, but he has since confirmed on Twitter that the concert has been cancelled and that he had dropped out on Thursday (May 26).

One Twitter user criticised Bryant for taking part in the event, writing: “So 19 dead children are not gonna stop you from entertaining people at the Merchants of Death’s meeting?”

The singer replied: “The show was cancelled yesterday.”

The NRA has yet to confirm the event’s cancellation.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

In light of the tragedy, major artists such as Taylor Swift, Madonna, Jack White and Olivia Rodrigo have expressed their anger and called for stricter gun control laws.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon went on to urge lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.