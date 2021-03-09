NU’EST to make comeback with studio album next month

NU’EST are set to make a comeback next month with their first full-length album in seven years.

On March 9, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that NU’EST are currently preparing for a comeback with a full-length album in April. The agency verified the news after South Korean outlet Ilgan Sports reported earlier in the day that the group was in the midst of working on a new project

The upcoming record wil be NU’EST’s first release since the group’s 8th mini-album, ‘The Nocturne’, which debuted at the top of the Gaon Album Chart at release. Its lead single, ‘I’m in Trouble’, also became the group’s first title track to enter Top 10 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Pledis Entertainment also announced plans to celebrate the group’s 9th anniversary, which takes place on March 15. Alongside regular comeback preparations, the group is also planning special events for their fans.

In 2019, the group returned from a three-year hiatus with the mini-album ‘Happily Ever After’, which has since become their best-selling release with over 270,000 copies sold in South Korea alone. In the same year, they also released the mini-album ‘The Table’.

NU’EST made their debut under Pledis Entertainment with the single ‘Face’ in March 2012. During the group’s early years, they struggled to achieve commercial success and had been considering disbanding.

In 2017, members JR, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren participated in the second season of popular survival competition Produce 101, which led to a surge in the NU’EST’s popularity.