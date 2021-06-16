NU’EST’s Ren cast in upcoming Korean stage adaptation of ‘Hedwig And The Angry Inch’

NU’EST‘s Ren will be returning to the musical stage after being cast in the titular role for an upcoming adaptation of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

According to a News 1 report yesterday (June 15), Ren will be playing the lead role in the next adaptation of the musical. The last rendition of Hedwig And The Angry Inch in South Korea took place last year.

The musical was first adapted for the stage in 1998 off-Broadway by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. It will follow the story of a genderqueer East German musician who escapes from her communist hometown to pursue a music career in the US.

The musical first premiered in South Korea in April 2005, and has been performed over 2,000 times in the country across multiple productions.

Notable South Korean actors who have played the lead role in past years include Cho Seung Woo (Sisyphus, Stranger), Oh Man-Seok (The King and I, Crash Landing On You), Yoo Yeon-Seok (Hospital Playlist, Mr. Sunshine) and first-generation boyband H.O.T.’s Kangta.

Ren is no stranger to the musical stage, having played the titular role in last year’s musical Jamie.

This is the latest project in a busy year for Ren, who also released the album ‘Romanticise’ this April as part of the boyband NU’EST. The project marked their second full-length album in 10 years.

Speaking to NME in an earlier interview, the boyband highlighted their commitment to always bringing an original sound and style, and be seen as artists who never settle for the status quo.

“We plan to share our music and stories with many more people in the future, and we hope to meet with our fans all over the world as soon as it’s safe to do so, hopefully in 2021,” said NU’EST’s JR.