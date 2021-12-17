NYK and brb. take on Instagram relationships with “no substance” in new track ‘OOP!’

Malaysian alt-pop artist NYK has teamed up with Singaporean R&B group brb. on the deceptively laid-back song ‘OOP!’.

The track, which was released on digital music platforms today (December 17), sees NYK and brb. exploring the point in a relationship after the rose-tinted glasses have come off and dissatisfaction begins to creep in.

The lyrics, co-written by the two acts, focus on a couple who are still together but beginning to drift apart, partly due to an obsession with presenting the perfect image on social media.

“Like hold up / All you wanna do is get turnt up / Instagram couple so fire / 2k likes no substance, no constant / I’m burnt up”, NYK laments over relaxed, guitar-driven beats, adding “I gotta say / Lately you ain’t the same / I think the fame got to your head and you’re not seeing it”.

Hear ‘OOP!’ below.

‘OOP!’ is the latest taste of NYK’s upcoming EP, which looks at the highs and lows of a relationship through a darker, more mature lens. The EP, which does not have a title yet, is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022.

On December 3, he released the track ‘Anxious’, an intimate and personal look into the effects of anxiety and depression in his own life which he called a “very important step” in his musical journey.

Earlier this year in April, NYK unveiled the single ‘On Me’, a house-inspired song centred around the idea of “burdens”, with NYK explaining that the track is “about being caught in a spot where you’re left shouldering most of the baggage, whether it’s to do with relationships, work, or family.”

In June, he collaborated with fellow Malaysian Yung Kai for the neon-drenched party track ‘Show Me’ before turning up for a cameo in Shelhiel’s music video for ‘Star 星’ alongside a host of other local artists including Lunadira and I-SKY.

brb., comprised of Auzaie Zie (Disco Hue), Clarence Liew Oliveiro (CLO) and Marc Lian (formerly of the duo Trick), first began as something of a side project for its members. Their debut single ‘Cool With It’ soon showed the group had more potential than just being a side project, racking up 3million streams to date.

The trio released their sophomore EP ‘Fleur’ earlier this year on June 25.