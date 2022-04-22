NYK finds his “endgame” on new single, ‘Heaven’

Malaysian alt-pop artist NYK has released his latest single, ‘Heaven’.

The pop track arrived on all streaming platforms on Friday (April 22). The song – produced and mixed by Ultra Records’ Isaac Miranda and Charlie Kutara – features funky electric guitars, trap percussion, bright keys and electronic beats.

Over the course of the smooth track, NYK sings about finding the right partner for him. “I’m starting to see you in a while new light / Think you might be the one for me” and “I’m so glad I finally get to be with you, baby / You’re endgame, baby” he sings.

Listen to NYK’s ‘Heaven’ below.

‘Heaven’ marks the Malaysian singer’s first release of 2022. NYK had teamed up with Singaporean R&B trio brb. on the song ‘OOP!’ In December. Earlier that same month, he released the single ‘Anxious’, which previews his upcoming EP, due out in the second quarter of the year.

In April 2021, NYK shared the house-inspired track ‘On Me’, before collaborating with fellow Malaysian Yung Kai for the neon-drenched party track ‘Show Me’. He also made a cameo in ‘AAA’ collaborator Shelhiel’s music video for ‘Star 星’ alongside a host of other local artists including Lunadira and I-SKY.