NYK releases hectic video for ‘On Me’, his first single of 2021

Malaysian artist NYK has released a surreal video for his new single ‘On Me’.

The song, produced by produced by Singapore-based artist Teiji, is NYK’s first released independently via record label PLAIN PACK. NYK had previously issued singles and EPs under Sony Music.

Watch the ‘On Me’ music video, released last night (April 26), below.

The song features upbeat house production from Singaporean musician Teiji, who also releases music under the monikers Duumu and Charlie. Despite the buoyancy of Teiji’s contributions, where NYK punctuates each hook with a spirited falsetto, the lyrics indicate a darker edge – further powered by the paranoid and hectic imagery of the music video.

“I wrote this song to be about burdens; about being caught in a spot where you’re left shouldering most of the baggage, whether it’s to do with relationships, work, or family,” the singer-songwriter said in a press statement.

In previous works, NYK fused pop stylings with hip-hop production, culminating in the EP ‘SALT’, released last October. In ‘On Me’, the singer charts a new path that deviates into dancier territory – a change in musical direction that will continue in upcoming releases.

NYK has yet to release a full-length album, but promises a number of incoming “international collaborations and singles”.

Under Sony Music, NYK worked with the likes of fellow Malaysian artists Airliftz and Shelhiel, along with Mandopop acts Eric Chou and Lil Ghost.