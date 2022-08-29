NYK struggles with a relationship he can’t leave in the new single ‘i wanna be with you’

Malaysian alt-pop artist NYK has released his new single ‘i wanna be with you’ alongside a music video that follows a relationship falling apart.

The single and music video were released via Ultra Records on August 27, with NYK describing the track in a press statement as “an ambiguous ending to the story of (his previous single) ‘I’m Fine’”. Calling ‘I’m Fine’ a study on the “toxic, abusive aspect of two broken people trying to love each other”, NYK says that ‘i wanna be with you’ is about the connection the couple once felt together.

He mused: “But there’s no conclusion to their relationship. Do they continue on struggling with their issues and carry on with the toxicity in their life? Or is this the moment where they put aside the past and trauma and choose love and the present instead?”

Watch the music video for NYK’s ‘i wanna be with you’ below.

‘i wanna be with you’ is NYK’s third single of the year following June’s ‘I’m Fine’ and April’s ‘Heaven’. He previously teamed up with Singaporean R&B trio brb. on the song ‘OOP!’ In December following the single ‘Anxious’, which was released earlier that month. ‘OOP!’ also spawned a remix by Indonesian singer Dipha Barus.

‘Anxious’ was billed as the first taste of his upcoming EP, which has yet to be given a release date. NYK has previously said that the EP will look at the highs and lows of a relationship through a darker, more mature lens, though the EP, which does not have a title yet, has not been given a firm release date.

In April 2021, NYK shared the house-inspired track ‘On Me’, before collaborating with fellow Malaysian Yung Kai for the neon-drenched party track ‘Show Me’. He also made a cameo in ‘AAA’ collaborator Shelhiel’s music video for ‘Star 星’ alongside a host of other local artists including Lunadira and I-SKY.