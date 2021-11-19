NYK teases upcoming EP with introspective new track ‘Anxious’

Malaysian artist NYK has released ‘Anxious’, his latest track and a glimpse into his upcoming EP.

The track was issued today (November 19) on digital platforms via record label PLAIN PACK. ‘Anxious’ follows up April’s ‘On Me’, which was his first track since going independent.

‘Anxious’ is a moody outing adorned by flickering trap hi-hats and uplifting synths which give the track a lighter touch towards its conclusion.

“What does it really mean when you tell me I should just stay calm? / When you see the blood on my knees does it look like I can walk this off? / It’s great that you remember that I can do no wrong / But this time I might fall,” he sings in its chorus.

NYK co-wrote the track with bruises. bruises also produced the track with Isaac Miranda. Listen to ‘Anxious’ below.

‘Anxious’ is a “very personal” track that delves into his struggles with anxiety and depression over the “past year or two”, NYK said in a press statement.

“Some of these issues have been caused by the outside – by external factors,” NYK revealed. “Some of them were caused by myself. It’s essentially just a story of the ups and downs of all of that.”

‘Anxious’ continues a new phase for NYK leading to his next EP. In an Instagram post earlier this week, he wrote that the song is a “very important step up in my music”.

“I haven’t been able to write this intimately and be so particular about how my music should sound for years now,” he explained.

He continued to write that this period in his career feels “almost like a make or break for me”, extending a wish to fans that their support could help “prove that you can most definitely put Malaysia on the map”.

Earlier this year, NYK collaborated with Malaysian rapper Yung Kai on ‘Show Me’ and made a cameo in the ‘Star 星’ music video by Shelhiel, his collaborator on 2020 single ‘AAA’.