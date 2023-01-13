Drummer of Malaysian indie veterans OAG parts ways with band

Qi Razali, the pioneering drummer of Malaysian indie rock veterans OAG, has officially announced his departure from the band.

After debuting with the band more than three decades ago in 1992, the 46-year-old musician and actor said he has chosen to part ways with OAG, with the band’s recent 30th anniversary concert on December 25 last year being his final appearance with the group.

On Wednesday evening (January 11), Qi – real name Qushairi Mohammed Razali Wong – shared a video explaining his decision to leave OAG, which comes a week after he briefly spoke about the matter on Twitter last week.

In the heartfelt video that lasted less than two minutes, Qi apologised to the media for leaving their calls and messages about his departure unanswered, saying that he wanted to be “truly certain” about his decision.

He also noted that his withdrawal from OAG was not due to any internal conflict with band members, especially its frontman Radhi (Muhammad Radhi Razali), who he considers a long-time friend.

“Yes, officially I have exited from OAG and this decision was not based on any quarrel or misunderstanding with other members,” Qi said in the video.

“I have thought deeply about it and this is the best decision I can make for myself. I am confident that Radhi is the best person to helm OAG.

“We have not been friends for three days, three months, or three years, but 30 years and I am confident that he (Radhi) will pray for what’s best for me as I would for him.”

However, Qi said his journey in entertainment will not end with his departure as he is looking to continue his endeavours in music, acting, and hosting.

After multiple lineup changes over the years, Radhi remains the only founding member of the band which currently consists of guitarist Ammal Bellamy and bassist Nazrin Zabidi. Qi had taken a break from OAG in the mid-2000s before rejoining the band in 2014.

OAG’s titular first album ‘Old Automatic Garbage’ released via now-defunct independent imprint Positive Tone in 1994, and contained the band’s breakout song ’60’s TV’, which catapulted the band into superstardom in Malaysia.

The band have since released multiple albums, EPs, and singles, and are most known for their hits such as ‘What’s The Name O’ The Game?’, which served as the official theme song for the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship, aside from the 1999 single ‘Knocked Silly’, as well as their popular Malay songs ‘Nowwhy2’, ‘Akustatik’, ‘Biru’, and many more.