OAG guitarist exits band following drummer’s departure

OAG guitarist Ammal has announced his resignation from the veteran Malaysian indie band after six years together with the group.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page on January 26, Ammal revealed his departure, writing, “It’s not that I wanted the attention I wanted from this notice, but just to give clarification for the future, please do not ask me regarding anything related to OAG. I’ve done my best (I believe)”. He concluded his short statement by thanking fans, family, friends, event organisers and the band itself.

First joining OAG in 2017, Ammal did not appear on any of the group’s studio albums, but released two singles with the band in 2017’s ‘Snowball’ and 2018’s ‘Infiniti’. His final appearance with the group occurred at their recent 30th anniversary concert on December 25 last year.

Ammal’s departure comes following the resignation of founding drummer Qi Razali on January 13. In a two-minute-long video statement announcing his departure, Razali shared that his withdrawal from OAG was not due to any internal conflict, especially with frontman Radhi (Muhammad Radhi Razali), adding that he considers Radhi a long-time friend.

“We have not been friends for three days, three months, or three years, but 30 years and I am confident that he (Radhi) will pray for what’s best for me as I would for him,” Razali said.

Radhi is currently the only founding member of OAG remaining in the band, which comprises of himself and bassist Nazrin Zabidi. OAG have yet to announce if Ammal and Razali will be replaced by new members or sessionists, and have not announced any upcoming concerts following the conclusion of their 30th anniversary concert.

OAG released their titular first album ‘Old Automatic Garbage’ in 1994 via the now-defunct independent imprint Positive Tone. The LP would turn OAG into household names, with breakthrough single ’60’s TV’ becoming one of the first local English language singles to receive widespread play on local TV and radio.

The band have since released multiple albums, EPs, and singles, and notably contributed the official theme song ‘What’s The Name O’ The Game?’ for the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship. Other hits include 1999 single ‘Knocked Silly’, and their popular Malay songs ‘Nowwhy2’, ‘Akustatik’, ‘Biru’, and many more.