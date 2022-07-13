Oasis announce 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Be Here Now’

Big Brother Recordings have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of Oasis‘ third album ‘Be Here Now’.

The album is due to be released on August 19 as a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, plus a double picture disc and cassette, all with remastered audio.

To celebrate the announcement, a new lyric video for ‘D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)’ has been released – watch below.

‘Be Here Now’ was originally released in August 1997, following on from the Manchester band’s 1994 debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ and 1995 second LP ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’.

The original version of ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’, which was the lead single from ‘Be Here Now’, charted at Number One in the Official UK Singles Chart 25 years ago.

The album will be available exclusively from the band’s online store and can be pre-ordered here.

Following the re-releases of their first two albums, ‘Be Here Now’ was reissued via Big Brother Recordings in 2016. It came with B-sides, rare and unreleased Oasis tracks from the era.

Though the album received praise upon release in August 1997, modern reviews have been less kind — with some critics describing it as the moment that “killed Britpop”.

Speaking in a documentary to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ in 2020, Noel Gallagher reflected on the harsh contemporary evaluations of the record: “I mean it goes to prove that really, journalists, they know fuck all. They had to second guess everything after ‘Morning Glory’, cos they’d got it so wrong.

“That’s why when ‘Be Here Now came’ out, which isn’t a great album, it got 10/10 everywhere, it didn’t get one bad review, because they didn’t want to be made to look like dicks again, and they were, because it’s not half the record ‘Morning Glory’ is.

“After that, they properly hated us after that, cos they didn’t understand us.”

In contrast, Liam Gallagher said in 2017 that ‘Be Here Now’ remains among his favourite records from the group, rating it 10/10 in an NME interview.