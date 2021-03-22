Oasis partner with The 100 Club for limited edition fundraising T-shirts

Oasis are giving back to the community that helped them find their footing almost three decades ago, revealing a fundraiser for London’s famed The 100 Club.

The band made an announcement on Friday (March 19) saying they would be partnering with The 100 Club on a line of limited edition t-shirts. This comes in celebration of the 27th anniversary of Oasis’ gig at the venue, back in 1994.

“The collaboration will help the club raise funds during lockdown,” the band said on Twitter. As such, 50 per cent of all profits will be going directly to The 100 Club.

The special merch run will be available to order for 24 hours only, from Wednesday 24 March at 9AM BST. Take a look at the Oasis x The 100 Club shirt design here.

Along with the announcement, Oasis also posted a copy of the famed gig’s booking sheet, including their now laughable band fee.

“The offer for Oasis at the 100 Club is £250.00 + 70% after promoter build in of £150.00,” the handwritten note from promoter Chris York reads.

“The PA is slightly rustic but it works!! In short, if you want full production play somewhere else. If you want atmosphere play The 100 Club.”

The original 100 Club booking from 1994 – only £250!

Oasis/100club T-shirts go on sale this Weds for 24hrs only. The collaboration will help the club raise funds during lockdown… 50% of profits going straight to @100clubLondon. #SupportLiveMusic pic.twitter.com/9xFrv0cKmQ — Oasis (@oasis) March 21, 2021

NME reviewed Oasis’ gig at The 100 Club and published it in the April 9, 1994 issue of the magazine.

“At times tonight Oasis assume the mantle of Best Live Band In The Country with joyous, arrogant Mancunian confidence,” writer Ted Kessler stated.

“They may never be this good again and they may have never been this good before but, four rows from the front, they sound like the most astute, important signing Alan McGee has made since Ride.”