Oasis team up with YouTube to mark 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’

Oasis have announced a series of online events on YouTube to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ later this week.

Ahead of the seminal album’s anniversary on October 2, the video platform will host a week of activity leading up to the main celebration this Friday.

New official HD videos with remastered audio will arrive on Oasis’ YouTube Music channel for tracks such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Roll With It’, alongside ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

A new range of exclusive YouTube merchandise will also be released alongside each video, with fans able to get their hands on vintage-style T-shirts which replicate original 1995 designs, featuring single artwork and the classic Oasis ‘Decca’ logo.

New insight on the record will also come courtesy of Noel Gallagher in an exclusive new interview titled ‘Return To Rockfield’, which sees him returning to the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales for the first time since the band recorded the album to reflect on its legacy.

You can watch the trailer for the interview below, ahead of it debuting on Thursday (October 1) at 7PM BST.

As for the actual album anniversary on Friday, YouTube will host an official album playback and singalong event, with fans invited to share pictures, videos and memories of the album using the #SomeMightSing and #MorningGlory25 hashtags, with contributions being shared via Oasis’ social media channels.

The announcement comes after Liam Gallagher voiced his anger when he wasn’t invited to take part.

Earlier this month, Noel Gallagher asked fans to submit questions about the game-changing 1995 album for the upcoming YouTube documentary.

Oasis also recently announced a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album, promising “new and original Oasis content.”

The new limited edition reissues, which come on double silver vinyl and picture disc, will land on October 2.