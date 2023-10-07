Oasis top new chart ranking the most streamed albums of the ’90s

Oasis have topped a new BBC chart ranking the most streamed albums of the ’90s.

The Official Most Streamed Albums of the ’90s chart, which is being shared to celebrate National Album Day next week (October 14), features the Top 40 most-streamed albums from that decade, based on UK streams, as compiled by the Official Charts Company. It will air on BBC Radio 2 between 1-3pm on October 14; the programme is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds here.

Oasis have earned the two top two slots in the chart with ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ at number one and ‘Definitely Maybe’ at number two. ‘Be Here Now’, the bands third studio album, took 18th slot on the list. The band’s ’90s Britpop rivals, Blur, didn’t make the top twenty on the list.

Other artists to make the list included Dr Dre, Nirvana, Radiohead, Spice Girls and Metallica.

Speaking about getting the top spot, Oasis’ Noel Gallagher said: “I’m thrilled, but I wouldn’t say I was that surprised that (What’s The Story) Morning Glory has been voted the most streamed album of the 90s – I still do have my faith in the taste of people in this country. “I mean if you’ve got ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ on an album, you’re gonna be all right aren’t ya…

“For certain people, it’ll be bringing back memories of their youth in the 90s and that brilliantly amazing decade we all lived through and then for the young people coming to it now, the songs deal with just the universal truths of life, and they will always be timeless…You know, of love and loss and heartbreak and friendship and the weather.

“All the universal things that we that we live through on a day-to-day basis that we don’t really notice. So thanks to everybody.”

Commenting on getting second placed album with ‘Wonderwall’ in the programme, Liam Gallagher added: “All right, this is Liam G and I’m here to congratulate ‘Definitely Maybe’ for being the second most streamed album of the 90s. Love that record, without it god knows where I’d be and god knows where we’d all be! I’ll be celebrating it in my own way next year by doing some gigs, so stay tuned and listen out for details in a bit.”