Octavian drops new single ‘Famous’ with Gunna and SAINt JHN

Octavian is gearing up to release his debut album, and now he’s delivered another new single in ‘Famous’.

He’s not alone on the song either, enlisting the help of both Gunna and SAINt JHN to jump on the track with him.

“The concept of ‘Fame’ should be connected to the celebration of ones [sic] achievements, unfortunately nowadays it is the glamorisation of unthought-about entertainment,” Octavian explained of the track in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Famous’ below.

While we don’t know the title or exact release date of the album yet, we do know that it is set for release later this year and that it’s being executive produced by Skepta.

The album isn’t first time the two rappers have collaborated, with the two linking up earlier this year for their single ‘Papi Chulo’.

‘Famous’ marks the fourth lead singe we’ve heard from Octavian in 2020, including ‘Papi Chulo’. He linked up with Take A Daytrip, Obongjayar & Santi for ‘Poison’ while teaming up with Future for ‘Rari‘ – his first collaboration with an American rapper prior to ‘Famous’.

In addition, 2020 has also seen him feature on The Blaze’s single ‘Somewhere’ and Gorillaz‘ track ‘Friday 13th‘, as part of the group’s ‘Song Machine’ series.