Jeon Somi, Taeyang and more join line-up of ‘Octopop’ 2023

Six K-pop acts, including Jeon Somi and Big Bang‘s Taeyang, have joined the line-up of ‘Octopop’ 2023.

‘Octopop’ 2023 will be held at the Thunderdome Stadium & Tunder Dome from October 21 to 22 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will feature a line-up of both local and international acts over the two days.

On September 11, the event added six South Korean acts to the line-up of ‘Octopop’ 2023. It includes The Black Label artists Jeon Somi and Big Bang’s Taeyang, as well as GOT7‘s Yugyeom, singer Jessi, rookie boyband POW and soloist Leo.

⚓𝕆ℂ𝕋𝕆ℙ𝕆ℙ 𝔸𝕋𝕃𝔸ℕ𝕋𝕀𝕊

𝟛𝕣𝕕 𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀𝕊𝕋 𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔼𝕌ℙ 어서 오세요 อปป้าหมึกชวน OCTOPIAN ร่วมต้อนรับศิลปินสุดฮอต 🔥

กองทัพความ POP! จาก “คาบสมุทรเกาหลี” 🌊 คอนเฟิร์มมาเยือน OCTOPOP ATLANTIS แล้ว! 💥TAEYANG

💥YUGYEOM

💥LEO

💥JESSI

💥JEON SOMI

💥POW… pic.twitter.com/vbCkKI3zyz — OCTOPOP (@OCTOPOPFEST) September 11, 2023

‘Octopop’ 2023 will also feature three J-pop acts, all of whom hail from the Exile Tribe collective under the label LDH. The groups who will appear at the event are The Rampage, Ballistik Boyz and Psychic Fever.

⚓️𝕆ℂ𝕋𝕆ℙ𝕆ℙ 𝔸𝕋𝕃𝔸ℕ𝕋𝕀𝕊

𝟚𝕟𝕕 𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀𝕊𝕋 𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔼𝕌ℙ พี่หมึกขอเสียงชาว OCTOPIAN ร่วมต้อนรับ LINEUP 🔥 ศิลปินสุดฮอตจาก “คาบสมุทรญี่ปุ่น” 🇯🇵 ที่มาเยือนถึง ATLANTIS! ชาว J-POP พร้อมกันหรือยัง! 💓 ที่จะทะยานสู่อีกระดับของความ POP ไปกับพวกเขา! 🔥THE RAMPAGE from… pic.twitter.com/tLzjygACzc — OCTOPOP (@OCTOPOPFEST) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the first line-up of artists includes a number of popular local artists, including F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers actor Bright Vachirawit, idol group BNK48, duo HYBS, rapper F.HERO and more.

Ticketing information for ‘Octopop’ 2023 has yet to be announced, but is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

⚓𝕆ℂ𝕋𝕆ℙ𝕆ℙ 𝔸𝕋𝕃𝔸ℕ𝕋𝕀𝕊

𝟙𝕤𝕥 𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀𝕊𝕋 𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔼𝕌ℙ สิ้นสุดการรอคอย! เปิดตัวศิลปินกลุ่มแรกที่เดินทางมาถึง ATLANTIS! 🔥🔱 พี่หมึกเปิด LINE UP ศิลปินสุด POP ฝั่ง ”คาบสมุทรไทย” ที่จะมาสร้างตำนานครั้งใหม่ร่วมกับ OCTOPIAN! 🐙 เกาะติดพี่หมึกไว้ให้ดี… pic.twitter.com/iyxCVpgIEL — OCTOPOP (@OCTOPOPFEST) September 4, 2023

