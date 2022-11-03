of Mercury announce debut album ‘CHANGIN’ and launch concert

Filipino band of Mercury, formerly known as Nathan & Mercury, are set to return with their highly-anticipated debut album, ‘CHANGIN.’ The alt-rock group will premiere their record on November 11, which also marks their sixth anniversary as a band.

In an Instagram post announcing the album and its launch show, the trio wrote: “We’ve been at it for such a long time and there were moments of doubt, excitement, and fear. From living under the same roof and heading into different studios, we have worked day and night making sure that each song has been well – polished and justified in every element.”

Previously, the band released a series of EPs under the ‘CHANGIN’ series, starting with ‘CHANGIN VOL 1’ in 2021 and followed by ‘CHANGIN VOL 2’ and ‘CHANGIN VOL 3’ earlier this year.

Local bands Any Name’s Okay, Lola Amour, Over October, and One Click Straight join the trio on the ‘CHANGIN’ album launch, happening this November 11 at Nook Alabang. Tickets are available here.

of Mercury are Nathan Huang, Angelo Sison, Alex Samonte and Daniel Monong. The band announced their name change in October 2021, assuring fans that despite the change, they are “still the same Nathan, Alex, Angelo, and Daniel”.