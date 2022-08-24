of Mercury pay tribute to boundless love in their new single ‘Enough’

Filipino alt-rock trio of Mercury have released an ode to the strength of relationships with their new single ‘Enough’.

Released on all streaming platforms on August 24 via Sony Music Philippines, ‘Enough’ finds the band ruminating on how a relationship gets stronger with time.

“’Enough’ was all about the doubt you had in your relationship. It’s a whole cloud of questions in your head where you wonder if you’re worth it to someone knowing the kind of things that you go through as a human,” of Mercury shared with NME in a press statement.

Listen to of Mercury’s new single ‘Enough’ below.

‘Enough’ was co-produced by frequent collaborator and former bandmate knōwmaad, and sees the band blending their R&B and hip-hop influences with their rock roots. It will be included in their upcoming EP ‘CHANGIN VOL 3’ alongside their June single ‘Out Of You’ and follows the release of ‘CHANGIN VOL 2’ earlier this year on May 3.

No release date has been announced for ‘CHANGIN VOL 3’ so far.

of Mercury’s ‘CHANGIN’ series of EPs began with the release of the two-track project ‘CHANGIN VOL 1’ in October last year. That EP also marked a name change from their original moniker of Nathan & Mercury.

The band announced the name change in a video that assured their fans that they are “still the same Nathan, Alex, Angelo, and Daniel,” and that a new album is on the way, although “it will take us quite a while before we drop it”.

of Mercury first formed in 2017 and have released a total of five singles leading up their ‘CHANGIN’ series.