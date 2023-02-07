Offset denies he fought Quavo over Takeoff tribute at the Grammys

Offset has responded to rumours that he fought Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards, denying reports of a confrontation between the Migos bandmates.

During this year’s ceremony – which took place Sunday (February 5) – Quavo led a heartfelt tribute to his late uncle and Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas last November. For the tribute, Quavo performed ‘Without You’, a track he released in Takeoff’s memory last month.

Offset was not present during the tribute, leading some online to believe there was tension between him and with Quavo. TMZ reported that Offset was initially due to be involved in the tribute (at the Recording Academy’s request), but that the idea was shot down by Quavo, leading to a “physical fight” backstage.

Offset has now denied that was the case, writing bluntly in a tweet: “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy.”

Following Takeoff’s death, Offset has been vocal about his reverence for the rapper. He shared a lengthy tribute in Takeoff’s memory days after the incident, and later gave another tribute during a concert in Miami. He also delayed the release of his second album out of respect for Takeoff, and in December, admitted it’s “not easy” to keep going in the wake of his death.

Police arrested a man suspected of murdering Takeoff at the start of December. It was later reported that he’d allegedly looked up how to secure fake plane tickets to flee the US after the incident, but the suspect himself has claimed he is innocent; he was released from jail last month after his $1million bond was posted.