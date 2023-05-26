Offset on losing Takeoff: “He’s not here – that shit feels fake”

Offset has revealed that talking about the late Takeoff has been “hard” for him, since his death last year.

READ MORE: How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Last year, Takeoff died November 1 after being fatally shot in Houston, aged 28. Offset was originally meant to release his sophomore album on November 11, but he pushed back its release when the news broke.

Now in a new interview with Variety, Offset has spoken ahead of his highly-anticipated follow-up to his debut solo album, ‘Father Of 4’. The 31-year-old previewed an unreleased collaboration between him and Takeoff and told the publication that the pair recorded the track last summer. But, according to Variety, when asked further about his late friend, he struggled to speak about him.

Advertisement

“It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man… That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody.”

The Atlantan rapper said he still doesn’t believe Takeoff is dead: “He’s not here – that shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Following Takeoff’s death, Offset penned an emotional tribute the rapper, writing: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

💉🙏 | Offset reveals new ink in tribute to Takeoff. “Love you 4L & after 🚀🤍🕊️” pic.twitter.com/0ndJIxMIE8 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) April 15, 2023

Offset also shared some of the features on his upcoming album, with Chloe Bailey, Latto, his wife Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future and Takeoff will all appear on the record. “I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time,” he said. “I had to master who I was, and I got it now.”

Advertisement

Despite there being no release date yet, the album is set to be released via Capitol Music Group later this year and plans to tour the record.

In April, Offset was a part of the inaugural line-up for Rolling Loud: Thailand, where Cardi B, Central Cee and more headlined. Earlier that month, he got a tattoo in honour of Takeoff that takes up the entirety of his back, saying he loves the rapper “4L [and] after.”

He and Cardi B are also set to star in an upcoming children’s movie, Big Shark’s Big Movie, alongside their children.