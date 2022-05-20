Offset unfollows Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff as they announce new single

Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have released a new single as a duo, prompting their bandmate Offset to unfollow them on social media.

Quavo and Takeoff have announced a new project under the name Unc and Phew, releasing debut single ‘Hotel Lobby’. You can hear the new single, along with Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas themed visuals below.

Since they released the song, Offset is no longer following either of his bandmates on social media, fuelling rumours of the trio’s breakup. His wife Cardi B has also apparently unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff.

Migos last album together was last year’s ‘Culture III’, which came after all three of the band had taken time out for solo albums.

In a four-star review, NME said the album sees Migos “successfully pick up from where they left off” with 2018’s ‘Culture II’, adding that the “latest chapter in the trio’s career certainly seems unlikely to be overlooked by the masses who have embraced the group for the best part of a decade”.

They have appeared together live at a number of events this year, including Kanye West‘s ‘Donda Experience’ event in Miami in February, and as part of DJ Khaled‘s NBA All-Star performance in Cleveland that same month.

Last month, meanwhile, Quavo was announced to star in a new action thriller film called Takeover.

The film is being helmed by Quality Films and Trioscope, with The Liberator‘s Greg Jonkajtys directing. It’s based on a script by Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart, whose other writing credits include the likes of Die Hard and The Fugitive.