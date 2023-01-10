Oh, Flamingo! announce first full-length album ‘PAGTANDA’

Filipino indie rock band Oh, Flamingo! have announced the release details of their first full-length album.

On a social media post, the quartet shared the title of the new record called ‘PAGTANDA’, slated for release on January 20.

According to the band, each track will explore “all the feelings and thoughts one is forced to experience and have growing up” and aims to “document these as a remembrance for our future selves.”

With 12 tracks, the LP carries their 2021 releases ‘Pag-ibig Lang Ba’, ‘Galit’ and ‘Sigurado’ as well as their most recent songs ‘Anino’, ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’. The band also collaborated with the likes of Tim Marquez of One Click Straight, Nica Feliciano and Enzo Zulueta of The One Pesos for the album.

The band have previously hinted at an album for 2023, following their December drop.

Prior to ‘PAGTANDA’, Oh, Flamingo! last record is the seven-track EP ‘Volumes’, which was listed in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020. Here, writer PJ Caña wrote that the record “works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand” and describes it as “a welcome soundtrack to social distancing.”

The band were also featured in Audiotree International’s video series, where they performed anthems from the EP: ‘Naubos Na’ and ‘Sunsets’, ‘Sacred Times’ and ‘Echoes/Psychedelic Sweater’.

Meanwhile, frontman Howard Luistro has been doing several solo works, including an appearance in Lili of The Ransom Collective’s single called ‘You Took My Heart’. He also teased an upcoming “album” for his solo project Bird Dens last year, but no further details were disclosed.