Oh, Flamingo! release ‘Galit’, a new single you can “angry dance” to

Filipino indie rock band Oh, Flamingo! have released their new single, ‘Galit’.

Described by the band as a song one can “angry dance” to, the upbeat track is about expressing one’s frustrations. As vocalist Billie Dela Paz sings in the chorus, “Wala na ‘kong tiwala sa’yo / Ako pa talagang niloko mo (I don’t trust you/ You can’t fool me.)”

Stream ‘Galit’ here:

This is Oh, Flamingo!’s second single of the year. In February, the four-piece released ‘Pag-Ibig Lang Ba’ with an accompanying music video.

They also showcased their 2020 EP ‘Volumes’ at Audiotree International’s video series, performing tracks like ‘Naubos Na’ and ‘Sunsets’.

Oh, Flamingo’s ‘Volumes’ EP also ranked sixth on NME‘s list of best Asian albums of 2020.

‘Volumes’ is a collection of tracks that works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand,” wrote NME‘s PJ Caña. “We’re not sure how far into the pandemic they were when they finished recording this seven-song study on connections and isolation, but it’s certainly a welcome soundtrack to social distancing.”

Last December, Oh, Flamingo! performed at 12.12: Add to Heart, a fundraising virtual concert for victims of Typhoon Ulysses. In October, they helped fundraise for the staff and crew of Mow’s Bar by performing for a livestream.