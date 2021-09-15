Oh, Flamingo! share new single ‘Sigurado’, dedicated to pets

Filipino indie rock quartet Oh, Flamingo! have released a new single, ‘Sigurado’.

The fresh release arrived on all major streaming platforms on Wednesday (September 15). The track features lush guitar chords, frontwoman Billie Dela Paz’s signature crystalline vocals and a short but sweet guitar solo.

Listen to ‘Sigurado’ below.

‘Sigurado’ serves as the band’s third single of the year, following the releases of ‘Galit’ in April and ‘Pag-Ibig Lang Ba’ in February. The three singles feature similarly themed whimsical patterned artwork, suggesting they may be part of a larger unannounced project. ‘Sigurado’ is a song dedicated to pets, which explains the adorable animals on its single art.

In February, the four-piece showcased five songs from their 2020 EP ‘Volumes’ for Chicago-based live performances series Audiotree. For their set, the group performed ‘Naubos Na’, ’Sunsets’, ‘Sacred Times’ and ‘Echoes/Psychedelic Sweater’.

‘Volumes’ clinched the band the sixth spot on NME’s list of best Asian albums of 2020. The record was praised by PJ Caña as “a collection of tracks that works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand”.

“We’re not sure how far into the pandemic they were when they finished recording this seven-song study on connections and isolation, but it’s certainly a welcome soundtrack to social distancing,” Caña added.

In early August, Oh, Flamingo! were involved with Manila Community Radio’s first anniversary celebrations alongside the online independent radio platform’s residents including BuwanBuwan Collective, Ikigai Radio, and The Flying Lugaw.

Most recently, Oh, Flamingo! performed for the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival 2021 alongside regional acts like Shelhiel, .gif, Alec Orachi, brb., LUST and Sophia Kao.