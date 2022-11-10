Oh, Flamingo! detail anxiety in newest single, ‘Anino’

Filipino four-piece band Oh, Flamingo! have made their comeback with a new single, ‘Anino.’

‘Anino’ was released earlier today (November 10) accompanied by a Twitter post that reads: “This song is for everyone with crippling anxiety”.

The fresh cut features the band’s signature upbeat, quirky sound as frontwoman Billie Dela Paz questions if the anxious thoughts will ever end. She compares anxiety to a shadow that constantly follows the protagonist around.

ANINO drops at midnight on all streaming platforms! This song is for everyone with crippling anxiety 🧠 pic.twitter.com/C5xN5VHbJQ — Oh, Flamingo! (@OhFlamingoMusic) November 9, 2022

‘Anino’ follows a series of stand-alone singles released in 2021, namely ‘Pag-ibig Lang Ba,’ ‘Galit,’ and ‘Sigurado.’ The cover art between the four singles is similar, and many have suggested that the four singles may be part of a larger project. No further details of an upcoming record have been shared as of present. Listen to the new single below.

Oh, Flamingo! – composed of members Howard Luistro, Billie Dela Paz, Pappu de Leon, and Pat Sarabia – last released a full-length album in the form of 2020’s ‘Volumes.’ The record landed on the sixth spot on NME’s best Asian albums of 2020.

PJ Caña wrote: “‘Volumes’ is a collection of tracks that works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand. We’re not sure how far into the pandemic they were when they finished recording this seven-song study on connections and isolation, but it’s certainly a welcome soundtrack to social distancing.”