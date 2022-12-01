Oh, Flamingo! continue comeback with new singles ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’

Filipino indie rockers Oh, Flamingo! have continued their comeback with the release of their two new singles ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’.

Following the release of their November 10 single ‘Anino’, the quartet have returned with the release of the two singles today (December 1) following a tease on Twitter last week on November 26.

Listen to ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’ below.

The band have also hinted that an album is being planned for 2023, but have not shared any further details including tracklisting and release date. The cover art for ‘Anino’, ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’ shares stylistic similarities with their series of stand-alone singles released in 2021, ‘Pag-ibig Lang Ba,’ ‘Galit,’ and ‘Sigurado’, which may suggest the five singles are a part of the LP.

Oh, Flamingo! singer Howard Luistro also appeared on Lili’s solo single, ‘You Took My Heart’, in September last year. Lili – aka Lily Gonzales of indie folk outfit The Ransom Collective – released the track as the fifth single from her debut album, ‘Sunchild’, which was later released in October.

Luistro, Billie Dela Paz, Pappu de Leon, and Pat Sarabia released their debut full-length album in the form of 2020’s ‘Volumes’, landing them on the sixth spot on NME’s best Asian albums of 2020. Writer PJ Caña praised the LP as a “collection of tracks that works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand,” noting that the seven-song study on connections and isolation was “a welcome soundtrack to social distancing.”

The band notably performed at the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival 2021 alongside regional acts like Shelhiel, .gif, Alec Orachi, brb., LUST and Sophia Kao, and are set to hold a showcase of their own on December 17, though they have yet to release further details.