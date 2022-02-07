OH MY GIRL to release new music in March, WM Entertainment confirms

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL will be releasing a new album next month, according to their agency WM Entertainment.

Earlier today (February 7), South Korean news outlet SPOTV News reported that the seven-member act were currently preparing to make a comeback in March. The news was later confirmed by their agency, WM Entertainment.

“OH MY GIRL are scheduled to return with a new album in March,” WM Entertainment said in a statement to Newsen. Further details on the release have yet to be revealed, but are expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The as-yet-unnamed project is the the girl group’s first domestic release in ten months, since their eighth mini-album, ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, which dropped last May. That release featured the single ‘Dun Dun Dance’, which went on to become the act’s first Number One hit on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

That record had been the follow-up to the septet’s seventh mini-album ‘Nonstop’ and their breakout hit of the same title, which had been the group’s most successful track prior to ‘Dun Dun Dance’. The mini-album also spawned a successful B-side track called ‘Dolphin’, which reached number nine on the Gaon Digital Chart.

In an interview with NME, rookie girl group bugAboo voiced their admiration for OH MY GIRL. “Each of us have our own role models and inspirations. As a group, though, we really look up to OH MY GIRL,” said bugAboo leader Choyeon.

“They perform so naturally, and produce such good synergy as a team,” she added. “Just like how OH MY GIRL inspire us, we want to become somebody else’s role model someday, and inspire them to reach for their dreams.”