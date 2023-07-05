OH MY GIRL to make comeback with ‘Golden Hourglass’

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL have announced their forthcoming return with their ninth mini-album ‘Golden Hourglass’.

On Tuesday (July 4), WM Entertainment unveiled the comeback schedule for OH MY GIRL’s upcoming mini-album ‘Golden Hourglass’, due out on July 24. The poster shares key upcoming dates, including its track list release on July 12 and music video teaser on July 21.

The label has also since released individual concept films for members Seunghee, Hyojung and Arin. The three clips released so far feature the members surrounded by nature and sunshine as glowing butterflies appear to them.

‘Golden Hourglass’ follows the release of OH MY GIRL’s April single ‘Miracle’, which had commemorated the eighth anniversary of their debut. That song had also been their first release as a six-member group after the departure of original member Jiho in May 2022.

The singer had addressed her departure from the girl group in a hand-written letter, in which she wrote: “In the future, I will be supporting OH MY GIRL’s promotions as a member of Miracle (the group’s fanbase) and not as a member of OH MY GIRL.”

The upcoming mini-album will be the group’s first official comeback since the release of their second studio album ‘Real Love’ in March 2022. Meanwhile, member YooA made a comeback as a soloist last November with her sophomore mini-album ‘Selfish’.

Back in May, YooA also starred in Korean-American rapper and singer Jay Park’s music video for ‘Candy’, appearing as his love interest.