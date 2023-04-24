OH MY GIRL surprise fans with new song on their eighth anniversary

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL have released a new song to celebrate their eighth anniversary.

Over the weekend on April 22, OH MY GIRL dropped the song ‘Miracle’ – also the name of their fandom – to commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, which happened on April 20, 2015. The song is the girl group’s first release in over a year, since their second studio album ‘Real Love’.

On ‘Miracle’, OH MY GIRL sing about how their fans are like “a streak of light in the dark”. The song dropped alongside a heart-warming music video featuring the six-member group recording the track in the studio.

Notably, ‘Miracle’ is also OH MY GIRL’s first release since the departure of original member Jiho in May 2022. The K-pop idol was the only member of the girl group not to renew her contract with WM Entertainment.

Jiho later addressed her departure from the girl group after seven years with the K-pop act in a hand-written letter. “In the future, I will be supporting OH MY GIRL’s promotions as a member of Miracle (the group’s fanbase) and not as a member of OH MY GIRL,” she wrote.

OH MY GIRL member YooA released her sophomore solo mini-album ‘Selfish’ last November. The record marked her first solo release since ‘Bon Voyage’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, Arin also previously collaborated with ex-LOONA member Chuu, (G)I-DLE‘s Yuqi, soloist and former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena and Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung for a special cover of KARA’s hit 2011 single ‘Step’.