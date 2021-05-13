OH MY GIRL talk about meaning behind new album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’

K-pop group OH MY GIRL shared their thoughts and inspiration behind their latest album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ and their recent success in an online press conference.

On May 10, the album’s release date, member Hyojung shared about ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ with the press. “We contemplated a lot about the album and the performance. Please look upon us fondly even if it’s not perfect,” said Hyojung, as per Soompi’s translation.

‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ features the new single ‘Dun Dun Dance‘, which marked a comeback after April 2020’s ‘Nonstop’, their most successful release to date.

Advertisement

‘Nonstop’ has since become OH MY GIRL’s best-selling release, with over 50,000 albums sold in South Korea alone. The record’s title track also nabbed the group their first top five song on the Gaon Digital Chart, peaking at number two.

The leader also addressed the popularity of their single, along with hit b-side ‘Dolphin’: “We were thankful for the immense love we received last year.” Both songs were certified platinum after reaching over 100 million streams.

“I’d say our secret is that we kept going forward without giving up. OH MY GIRL slowly went up each step one by one. Rather than thinking about how tall each step was, we focused more on the fact that we were moving forward. We will keep going forward,” Hyojung reflected.

Main vocalist Seunghee also highlighted that the new mini-album told the story of OH MY GIRL, containing messages the members wanted to tell each other.

They also discussed the pressures of making a comeback after the success of ‘Nonstop’. “We felt pressured about our upcoming song, but we contemplated more about what kind of appearance we would show,” said vocalist Jiho. “We wanted to maintain Oh My Girl’s style while also mixing in a change. I think this is a turning point for Oh My Girl.”

Advertisement

‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ is the group’s first album title that included their name, after their eponymous debut project. “It has a special place in my heart because it’s an album that contains our unique style and stories,” said Hyojung.

OH MY GIRL achieved success on various South Korean awards shows with ‘Nonstop’, bringing home accolades at the 2020 Melon Music Awards, 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards, 35th Golden Disc Awards, and 30th Seoul Music Awards.