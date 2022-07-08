Oh Wonder to perform in Manila this September

London alt-pop outfit Oh Wonder are set to return to the Philippines this year for a concert in Manila.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The show – announced by Filipino concert promoter Karpos Live on Instagram on July 8 – is set to take place on September 27 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang. Tickets are set to go on sale on Sunday (July 10), 10AM local time via tickelo.com.

Advertisement

Early Bird passes to the show will cost PHP3,000 while Regular passes will be available for PHP3,800. More information can be found here.

The concert will be Oh Wonder’s first show in Southeast Asia since 2019. It is currently unclear if the alt-pop duo will announce additional tour dates for the region.

Oh Wonder previously announced a world tour set for August and September of 2020 that would see them perform in Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo. However, the tour was ultimately scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time.

The upcoming Oh Wonder concert will also be Karpos Live’s first event since the pandemic began.

Oh Wonder are set to release a new album, ’22 Make’ on July 22. The album serves as a counter to their previous record, ’22 Break’, which they released in October last year. Both records combine to create a double album consisting of “11 songs of heartache and 11 songs of joy”.

Oh Wonder’s Manila show is the latest in a string of concerts and festivals to be announced for the Philippines this year. Other prominent shows taking place this year include LANY, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and more.