OJ Law drops dancey remix of Lunadira and Reddi Rocket’s single ‘Hoodie’

Malaysian artist OJ Law has dropped an infectious remix of R&B singer Lunadira and producer Reddi Rocket’s latest single ‘Hoodie’.

In a press release, OJ Law said the first time he heard ‘Hoodie’, he had a “weird out-of-body” moment where he could feel the remix formulating in his head.

“It was so fully formed that I had no choice but to commit it to tape (hard drive),” he said.

His take on the song has elements of Clairo, The xx, Robyn and Daft Punk, Law said. “Kind of like a throwback pop banger! I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Listen to the remix below.

The original version of ‘Hoodie’ in June was a follow-up to Lunadira and Reddi Rocket’s first collaboration ‘Lotto’, which dropped in January. The two tracks offer a taste of what to expect from their upcoming joint EP, slated to be released later this year.

Watch the music video for the original version of ‘Hoodie’ here.

In August, NME named OJ Law’s February album ‘All Filter’ to our list of the best Southeast Asian albums of 2020 thus far.

“OJ Law has finally found his voice, which seems preposterous when you consider this is his fifth record,” NME contributor Adrian Yap wrote.

“The Malaysian’s talent has never been in question, but there was always a restlessness to him before as he fractured himself in service of his many sonic interests.”