Oli Sykes teams up with Cheat Codes on new “depressing pop” track ‘Dummy’

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has teamed up with US DJ trio Cheat Codes on new single ‘Dummy’.

Announcing the track on TikTok with a short clip, Sykes said: “do u like lyrically depressing pop music? Check out my new song ‘dummy’ then, with cheat codes.”

The track comes from Cheat Codes’ forthcoming collaborative record ‘Hellraisers Part 2’, which also features the likes of Travis Barker, All Time Low and Charlotte Sands.

“It’s been such a blast making this type of music for you all,” the trio said. “All these songs have an alternative/pop-punk twist to them… which is something totally new for us. Being able to work with artists that we grew up listening to has been mind-blowing.

“These artists helped shape us into the the artists we are today, so being able to work them has been such an amazing full-circle experience. We’ve always made a point to not be kept in a box, and to be able to make music in any genre… and you’ve all been so supportive while we take this next step on our musical journey.”

Sykes has lent his vocals to a number of collaborations recently, including a recent track ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’ with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello for the latter’s solo album.

During a show last month on their ‘POST HUMAN’ tour, meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon welcomed Yungblud onstage for a performance of ‘Obey’.