Oliver Sim pays homage to film “villains and heroes” on new single ‘Run The Credits’

Oliver Sim has shared a new single called ‘Run The Credits’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the final preview of The xx singer/bassist’s debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’, which is due for release tomorrow (Friday, September 9) via Young and can be pre-ordered here.

“I very much see this album as a queer horror film, and I wrote ‘Run The Credits’ as the closing scenes of the film,” explained Sim in a statement.

“Sonically, I think it’s quite a joyous and celebratory song, but lyrically it’s quite open ended and has a lot of anger. It was also an opportunity to pay homage to some of the characters I love the most in cinema like Patrick Bateman and Buffalo Bill.”

He continued: “I’ve loved those characters since I was a little boy. I never identified with the Disney princes or the action heroes – the villains and the final girls are the ones who excited me and who I aspired to be.”

In the track, which arrives with an official VHS-style lyric video, Sim sings: “Psycho killer in a romantic comedy/ Closing scenes of a decade long trilogy/ Run the credits let them rain on me/ Even Romeo dies in the final scene/ Romeo dies, dies, dies, he dies in the final scene.”

The song follows on from the singles ‘GMT’, ‘Romance With A Memory’, ‘Fruit’ and ‘Hideous’.

Sim’s imminent debut solo album was produced by the musician’s friend and The xx bandmate Jamie xx. The two musicians also star in a new short film, Hideous, an avant-garde three-part horror musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV.

Last week, Sim cancelled his scheduled tour dates in North America, Europe and the UK.

“Part of the reason ‘Hideous Bastard’ came to be was imagining playing the songs live,” he explained. “But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”