Olivia Newton-John’s daughter says her mother ‘visited’ her after her death

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has said that her mother ‘visited’ her two weeks after her death.

Newton-John, who played Sandy Olsson in Grease and had a Grammy-winning music career, died aged 73 on August 8 last year following a battle with breast cancer.

To mark the one year anniversary of her death, Lattanzi spoke to People and recounted a supernatural encounter with her mother shortly after she passed.

“Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same colour as this,” she said, referring to a necklace her mother had given her.

She added: “Mum and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me.’ And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.'”

Newton-John’s husband John Easterling also said he had a “supernatural” encounter with her, visiting Peru with her ashes and revealing: “I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes.”

Earlier this year, John Travolta paid tribute to his Grease co-star Newton-John during the 2023 Oscars.

“In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living,” an emotional Travolta said. “And sometimes getting to do it with people we come to love. Since tonight is a celebration of the work and accomplishments in our community over this past year, it’s only fitting then that we celebrate those we’ve lost.”

Shortly after her death Travolta paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”