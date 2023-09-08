Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers talk tour anxiety and the “scary” side of fame

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have opened up about their tour anxiety and the “scary” side of fame.

In an interview conducted by Bridgers for Interview Magazine, the two singers discussed their tour anxieties. “I feel so lucky that I get to tour. I’m in such disbelief that people want to come and see me play my little songs. But it’s really difficult to go for long periods of time. I’m still figuring out how to do it all and what that looks like for me,” shared Rodrigo.

Speaking about the scary side of fame, the ‘Driver’s License’ singer said: “Fame is more accessible than it has ever been. Everyone is yearning for some sort of internet virality, and there’s so much social climbing and lust for fame in the world that doesn’t have anything to do with living in L.A. or New York. It’s just prevalent in our generation.”

Advertisement

She continued: “Anytime something bad happens with my career, I’m like, “Wow. I’m so lucky that I get to do this.” You have to be grateful. So many people would love to be in this position. But you still have to acknowledge trauma.”

Bridgers then went on to quote Mitski saying “Fame is abuse”, adding that “Behind every, especially famous, woman is a bunch of really scary emails.”

Rodrigo has released her second album ‘Guts’ today (September 8). In a five-star review of the LP, NME‘s Sophie Williams shared: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense.

“It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew ’10 years’ between the ages of 18 and 20. Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”

In other news, the ‘Brutal’ singer is set to perform at this years MTV VMA’s.

Advertisement

The performance will be Rodrigo’s second appearance at the VMAs, after she appeared in 2021 to play ‘Good 4 U’. She is nominated for six awards at the ceremony for her single ‘Vampire’. She’s up for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.